Community donates costumes for kids on Halloween

TACOMA, Wash. (KCAU) – Dressing up in a costume and heading out to trick or treating can sometimes be taken for granted.

That’s why one community came together to make sure all the kids in the neighborhood had a costume to wear on this spooky holiday.

Five-year-old Liam Lockhart is excited about Halloween, probably a little more than his baby sister, Emryn.

That’s just cause she doesn’t know about all the candy she’ll get.

And Liam and Emyrn’s mom, Crystal is excited too.

That’s because a few days ago, she didn’t think her kids would be celebrating Halloween.

‘I didn`t know how I was going to afford a costume,” said Crystal, Liam and Emyrn’s mom.

A couple of months ago, Crystal’s life turned upside down.

Her family lost their home of nearly two decades.

‘I was so sick to my stomach knowing I had to come to a shelter,’ said Crystal.

She feared she would be sleeping in a car. She feared her kids would not be with her and she feared what this would mean for their childhood.

‘I was worried about Christmas and Halloween and how to navigate through the holiday,’ said Liam and Emyrn’s mom.

For six weeks, she’s been at the Tacoma Rescue Mission.

They’ve given her good, shelter, and helped her to get back on her feet, and one more thing.

‘Last week, they donated a costume and I was able to get one for each of my kids,’ said Crystal.

‘It`s really incredible that they are able to have that the blessing of people willing to give,’ said Lawernce Kinnaman.

Kinnaman is the family shelter manager.

He says a few days ago, members of the community donated dozens of costumes, making sure every kid at the shelter has a happy Halloween.

‘We just want to help them,’ said Kinnaman.

Help, Crystal says, she never thought she`d need, but something she appreciates.