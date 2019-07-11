LifeServe, MercyOne host blood drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Blood centers are putting in extra hours this summer.

LifeServe Blood Center teamed up with MercyOne Siouxland to help save lives by hosting a blood drive.

Blood drives like this one are especially important around this time of year because donations take a hit in the summer months.

“It’s so important to have these kinds of drives in the summer because there are a lot of traumas. And since MercyOne sees these traumas and treats these traumas, that’s why they were so eager to team up with us,” said Claire DeRoin with LifeServe Blood Center.

The blood donated this morning will be used to save lives throughout the tri-state area.