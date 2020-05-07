Liberian girl’s song about COVID-19 being played on radio

In this photo taken Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Joselia Kollie, who is the daughter of a popular gospel singer, explains how she desires to spread developmental messages through music with a song reminding Liberians of how much the country already has been through, in Gbarnga, Liberia. Liberian radio stations are getting the word out about how to prevent coronavirus, and one tune here is especially gaining praise: The person singing it is only 9 years old. (AP Photo/Jonathan Paye-Layleh)

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Nine-year-old Joselia Kollie’s song promoting precautions against the coronavirus has been getting airplay on Liberian radio, and praise from health officials.

She said she wanted to do her part to stop the spread of COVID-19 because “whenever bad things happen, we, the children, will always suffer.”

At least 16 people have died since Liberia’s first confirmed case on March 16, and the West African country is still rebuilding its public health sector after the Ebola epidemic killed 4,810 people between 2014 and 2016.

She says, “I believe this song will help fight the virus because the song says prevention.”