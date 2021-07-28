LGBTQ event at Nebraska children’s museum canceled following threats

News

by: , Lincoln Journal Star

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A private LGBTQ event that was to be held at the Lincoln Children’s Museum has been canceled following a barrage of threats — including death threats — against the museum and the nonprofit group putting on the event.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the children’s museum announced the change Monday in a social media post, saying both it and OutNebraska faced a flood of threats after revealing plans to hold a private drag queen story hour Saturday after business hours.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says police are investigating the threats. Bonkiewicz declined to give details about the threats, but said they caused concern for the safety and well-being of potential attendees of the now-canceled event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories