LGBTQ event at Nebraska children’s museum canceled following threats

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A private LGBTQ event that was to be held at the Lincoln Children’s Museum has been canceled following a barrage of threats — including death threats — against the museum and the nonprofit group putting on the event.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the children’s museum announced the change Monday in a social media post, saying both it and OutNebraska faced a flood of threats after revealing plans to hold a private drag queen story hour Saturday after business hours.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says police are investigating the threats. Bonkiewicz declined to give details about the threats, but said they caused concern for the safety and well-being of potential attendees of the now-canceled event.