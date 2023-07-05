SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Yesterday’s rockets became today’s trash.

Along the riverfront, there were several places where folks decided to shoot off fireworks, and not everyone is happy about it. KCAU 9 spoke with the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center whose parking lot was covered in spent firecrackers about the trash.

“We obviously… we’re disappointed in people using our lot and it’s a nuisance to have the mess to clean up,” Theresa Jackson, of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

The window for shooting off fireworks is over for Sioux City residents but much of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota still allow for them to be shot through the 5th of July.