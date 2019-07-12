LeMars annual Crazy Days gives family own business new opportunities

LeMars Crazy Days event is going on this weekend, inviting folks to come downtown to shop local businesses.

Many bargain shoppers were out in LeMars Friday afternoon taking full advantage of the sidewalk sales many local businesses in LeMars are offering to customers.

Crazy Days has been an annual event for thirty years now. In the past, it used to be just one day over the weekend, but these local businesses wanted to give people plenty of opportunities to come to LeMars and take advantage of the great deals. Every customer means a lot to these family-owned businesses that are always hoping to draw new shoppers to town.

“Crazy Days is beneficial to our business personally because it brings in so many new clientele for all the surrounding areas and they get to shop our new inventory plus get a great deal at the same time,” said Kristin Paterson owner of Bling-N-Fashions in LeMars.

On Saturday main street will be closed to traffic as the Crazy Day festival takes over. Along with shopping, people can also enjoy food trucks, special vendors and a kids zone.

The big Crazy Days festival starts early at 6 am and runs until 2 pm in LeMars.