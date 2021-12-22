PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota legislators are set to meet next week to deliberate whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached in connection with a fatal car crash.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that a select committee of nine House members will convene on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ravnsborg struck and killed pedestrian Joseph Boever near Highmore last year. The attorney general pleaded no contest in August to a pair of misdemeanors in connection with the crash.

He said he was driving in the middle of the highway but investigators contend he was on the shoulder.

Select committee member Rep. Jon Hansen said he doesn’t know what the committee might recommend and much depends on where Ravnsborg was when he hit Boever.