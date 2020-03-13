Leeds Barbershop shaving heads for childhood cancer research

SIOUX CITY, (Iowa) – Getting rid of hair in the name of childhood cancer research is what the annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event is all about.

Donors, volunteers and others joined in on the head-shaving fun at Leeds Barbershop. You didn’t have to get your head shaved, but those who did said it’s about more than donating money.

Leeds Barbershop has been raising awareness and funds for childhood cancer research for the past twelve years.

“This is my third year doing this and this is the best thing I ever did in my life,” Robert Davis said. His motto is, “don’t be scared, rock the bald!”

Duwayne Harvey owns Leeds Barbershop. He said his clippers are ready to match last year’s goal.

“The goal this year is $40,000. When we raise $40,000 today, we will have donated $200,000 for the foundation. So that’s our goal,” Harvey said.

The money raised will be donated to hospitals and foundations supporting childhood cancer research in Siouxland, Omaha and Sioux Falls.

Harvey said the event is a fun way to bring the community together for a good cause. He said it’s also an event close to his heart.

“It means a lot to me. I had a lot of people in my life that had dealt with cancer and so it’s a great honor to be a part of this group,” Harvey said.

This is the second year Korey Wallace has shaved his head. He said the event has a special meaning for him.

“I have a rare blood disorder that’s pre-cancerous that they really don’t know what it’s about. I’ve gone through it myself and still going through it. It doesn’t take much to help out and be a part of the community and do something positive,” Wallace said.

Leeds Barbershop has exceeded its goal of $40,000. Donations can still be made to the St. Baldricks Foundation at any time.