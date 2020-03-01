Leap Day Delivery

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – February 29th, or Leap Day, is already a pretty special day as is, but for one Siouxland family, today’s a day they will never forget.

The Miller family of Sioux City welcomed a baby girl into the world early Saturday morning at Unity Point Saint Lukes.

Danielle Miller is a Sioux City O.B.G.Y.N., and was on the job the day before helping other moms deliver when her time came .

“I worked yesterday and took care of some patients up here at the hospital, and did a delivery, then it was my turn shortly after midnight,” Miller said.



