Le Mars man dead after being hit by train

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Le Mars man is pronounced dead after being struck by a train early Sunday morning.

According to the police, they identified the victim as 30-year-old Kyle Beach.

According to the press release, around 12 a.m., Sunday, Le Mars Fire and Ambulance responded to an incident at the railroad crossing in the 100 block of 1st Ave Southwest.

Officials said Beach was lying on the railroad tracks when train conductors spotted him and began emergency braking.

The authorities also said the Union Pacific train was unable to stop, killing Beach.

The incident remains under investigation.