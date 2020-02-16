Le Mars hosts regional robotics tournament

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A group of tech-savvy Siouxland students got to show off their skills as part of a regional robotics tournament Saturday.

24 teams from across both Iowa and Nebraska traveled to Le Mars High school to compete for a spot in a state robotics championship.

The teams spent several months building robots to accomplish certain tasks. Judges will award points for how reliable the robots are, as well as their overall performance. Le Mars Community Schools Robotics coach Tracy Wingert says the tournament helps give kids who have a love of technology a chance to shine.

“Every student at school needs to find their place, [and] needs to find where they belong,” Wingert said. “For some it’s a football field, for some it’s a choir room. This is where these kids belong: engineering, designing, coding and building, this is their place.”

Only 48 teams from Iowa will move on to the state championship in Cedar Rapids. The two-day event kicks off Friday, February 28th.