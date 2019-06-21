Lawton cancer survivor releases her seventh book

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The sequel to “Daze of Grace” is here.

“Abounding Grace” is here and it’s all stories of redemption and how God works in people’s lives. It will keep the reader on their seat because it’s full of action and adventure.

The author will be hosting several events across Siouxland not only to promote her book but to raise money for the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

Donna Young joins us in the newsroom on Friday evening to tell us more about her book and her events this summer.