SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meanwhile, a new lifeline for people considering suicide could soon be a reality.

Congress and the Federal Communication Commission are both pushing for a new emergency number. Similar to 911 that would help people having a crisis.

There is already a suicide prevention hotline number, but lawmakers say not many people know about it and claim that the number is harder to remember.

Whereas the new number, 988, would be a lot easier for people to use.