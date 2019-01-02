Lawmakers in stalemate over shutdown

The White House is hoping to restart negotiations with lawmakers on government funding.

A partial government shut down remains in effect after funding ran out for several agencies before Christmas.

President Trump began the new year with a cabinet meeting, telling his staff that unless Congress funds a border wall, the partial government shutdown will go on.

“It could be a long time. It’s too important of a subject to walk away from,” Trump said.

The president once again blamed Democrats for the shutdown, even though he said he would take responsibility last month.

The White House wants Congress to cut a deal.

The president invited leaders from both parties to the White House situation room for a border security briefing.

Democrats are set to take control of the House on Thursday. That’s when they say they’ll vote on a bill to fund the government, but not the wall.

The Republican-controlled Senate would have to decide what to do next.

As the shutdown reached day 12, the Smithsonian Museums along the national mall, including the popular Air and Space Museum ran out of money. Officials said that until the shutdown is resolved, its doors will remain locked.

Tourists said they’re stuck in D.C. without much to do.

Some 800,000 government employees are also caught in the shutdown crosshairs. Most are either furloughed or working without pay.