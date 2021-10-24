Lavender all around: Cross Check Cancer event makes comeback

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Musketeers’ home arena was decked out in lavender Saturday night to show support for Unity Point Health’s Cross Check Cancer event and raise money for St. Luke’s cancer research.

“It’s just something to kind of bring the community together and to help raise money for oncology services here. You never know when you’re going to be touched by cancer or a family member so I think that’s why this event hits home for so many people,” said Elizabeth Rol from St. Luke’s Foundation.

The UnityPoint Health-St Luke’s Foundation has teamed up with the Sioux City Musketeers for more than a decade now raising more than $500,000 in that time, all going directly to help the fight against cancer.

“One of the things that we’ve recently funded with proceeds from this event are pneumonography machines at the hospital and then a pneumonography chair that helps people to sit down during their mammogram, if they aren’t able to stand up, so just equipment like that definitely helps anybody and everybody,” said Rol.

A ceremonial puck drop was held before the game honoring cancer survivor Dave Foreman and just minutes into the first period, the Muskies put a goal on the board. Musketeers president Rich Zaber spoke on why it’s important to put on events like this.

“It all began years ago with Pink in the Rink, and the reason we do this is, it’s for a special cause, to join the people that are in the fight, that are fighting cancer, and for those that have also lost the fight,” said Zaber.

The jerseys that the Muskies wore Saturday night with those cancer ribbons will be auctioned off online bringing even more proceeds to the St. Luke’s foundation. To find out more about St. Luke’s mission, log on to their website.



