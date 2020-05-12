Laurel 4-H club receives $1,000 scholarship from U.S. Cellular

LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) – The Laurel Bit and Bridle 4-H Club received $1,000 through U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections for STEM learning opportunities on Monday.

For the sixth year in a row, youth-focused organizations can earn up to $1,000 through U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections program entirely online.

Little League baseball teams, high school debate clubs, marching bands, youth cheer squads are among a variety of groups and organizers eligible for scholarship support.

Local nonprofit academic and athletic groups that represent youth up to 12th grade can register for scholarship support on U.S. Cellular’s website.

Once registered, organizations and groups have 14 days to encourage their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that include short surveys, watching videos and following U.S. Cellular on its social channels.

Mike Adams, U.S. Cellular’s director of sales for Iowa and Nebraska said six years ago the company wanted to support youth programs in addition to college and professional sports teams.

“We know there are several groups in need of financial support and by investing in them, we can help ensure that all kids get a fair shot to achieve their goals,” Adams said. “It’s great to see our fellow community members rally around this group to help them have a positive impact in Laurel.”

Since launching the program in 2015, U.S. Cellular has awarded $1.4 million to nearly 3,000 groups nationwide.

For more information and to view the official rules, visit uscellular.com.

Latest Stories