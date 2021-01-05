Sioux City man arrested in connection to deadly New Year’s Day shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting on New Year’s Day in Sioux City.

According to court documents, Christopher Morales, 19, was at 2637 South Walker Street on January 1 around 12:50 a.m. when he forced someone into the residence at gunpoint.

He and others then shot into the residence numerous times with an assault-style rifle and 9mm handguns.

At least four people were hit by the gunfire, and Mia Kritis, 18, of Sioux City, died as a result.

Officials said Morales was arrested at 3:46 p.m. on January 3 when he attempted to flee officers as they approached him in the 1900 block of Douglas Street. Officers found him to be in possession of a firearm when he was taken into custody.

Detectives were able to connect Morales and the firearm to the shooting due to the arrest and seizure of the firearm.

Morales is charged with intimidation with a weapon and going armed with intent, both felonies. He is also booked on other charges not related to this incident. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $70,000. His next court appearance has been scheduled for January 14. Additional charges may be added based on the results of forensic evidence collected at the scene.

Authorities are still looking for information related to this shooting, including additional suspects. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department.