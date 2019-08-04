Last day of discounted shopping for Tax Free Weekend

SIOUX CITY , Iowa (KCAU) – For many families, Tax Free Weekend is a great time to shop for all the back to school products they need at a discount price.

Larry Morrison, the general manager of JCPenny, explained what the apparel store has prepared for on the last day of tax-free shopping.

“It’s really busy for a couple of days. Everybody tries to come in and take advantage of that little extra savings and we have a lot of great deals as well,” said Morrison.

As the tax-free weekend continues, local clothing stores are drawing in more customers in hopes of drawing new faces.

‘We have a lot of staff on board for these next couple of days so, it’s a good chance for customers to come in and get a little extra assistance. We try to have fun with the customers and make this a great experience for them,” said Morrison.

Jenni Ebner, the communications speaker for the Boutique 20, explained how they have been preparing for shoppers.

“We definitely had a lot of people in here for the first time because we did Facebook to kind of promote ta free weekend,” said Ebner.

While the deals and steals are what brings out the masses, some Siouxland families said the shopping experience is what’s most important to them.