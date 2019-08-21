Labor Day Weekend spikes rise in traffic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many drivers will be hitting the road in just two weeks, getting in those final, end of summer vacations this Labor Day Weekend.

Labor Day celebrations usually involve alcohol, and the Iowa State Patrol wants to remind Iowans to stay off the road after consuming alcohol.

The State Patrol also wants drivers to be careful with the extra amount of vehicles on the roads this time of year.

“Have a lot of traffic this time of year, kids going back to school, not only necessarily our elementary and primary schools but also our college students. So we got a lot of extra traffic at this time. So this gives us a good opportunity right before that Labor Day Weekend to really emphasize traffic safety,” Trooper John Farley of the Iowa State Patrol said.

From NOW through September 2ne, patrol officers will be out in full force pulling over and arresting drunk drivers.