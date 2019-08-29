Labor Day weekend set to be busiest day of travel

It’s considered the unofficial end of summer and whether you’re flying to your Labor Day destination or driving there, prepare for large crowds.

“This year, over one third of Americans will be traveling for that last long week of summer,” Elizabeth Monahan of TripAdvisor said.

According to TripAdvisor, 61% of those traveling will be hitting the road, while 27% will be flying.

Among the top trips this year are a beach getaway, a trip to the city, an escape to the lake, a mountain getaway or a visit to a national park.

“Most people are looking to spend time outdoors, soak up the nice weather before we’re back into the back to school routine,” said Monahan.

Quick trips to the city were also popular.

The survey found New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, Los Angeles, and Orlando were the top destinations.

No matter how you’re getting there, you may want to keep these two key dates in mind. TripAdvisor says Thursday August 29 and Tuesday, September 3 will be the busiest days.

“Try to leave a little bit earlier than you normally would or even later in the day to help avoid some of those busy traffic roadways and long lines at the airport,” Monahan said.