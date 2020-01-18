LA tattoo artist helping victims of assault reclaim control with ‘tattoo therapy’

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Healing through ink. That’s the mission for a Los Angeles tattoo artist who helps victims of assault with ‘tattoo therapy’.

Now some experts say this method could help others who are hoping to reclaim control following a traumatic experience.

“Tap, tap, tap, tap, tap,” said Sabrina Drescher, tattoo artist.

Needles piercing skin, this prison-style tattoo session is therapy.

“It just makes this really soft, tapping pulling sound as it goes underneath the skin,” said Drescher.

“It’s like a prick,” said Alissa Merz, sexual assault survivor.

Each tap is another step on the long journey of healing for Alissa Merz, who was sexually assaulted.

“I really felt like I knew him,” said Merz.

It starts with sharing her story with the tattoo artist, then Drescher comes up with the images and patterns.

“My solution was to play dead,” said Alissa Merz.

Now, she’s in control, choosing to tattoo her hip, because that’s where her attacker grabbed her during the assault.

The pain from the needles on her terms releases endorphins and rebrands the trauma.

“Right now I’ve just been thinking about how strong my body is,” said Merz, sexual assault survivor.

“It’s a gift,” said Sabrina Drescher.

Sabrina Drescher is a tattoo artist focused on healing trauma.

“Tattooing is painful but it’s self-initiated. It kind of allows you to use all those elements that have been used to take your body away from you and use them to get them back,” said Drescher.

She’s one of many artists a new trend of tattoo therapy, utilizing the pain from the needles to reclaim trauma.

Sometimes it takes the form of transforming scars from an accident or in Merz’s case, reclaiming her body after an assault.

“I’m excited,” said Merz.

“They’ve had their personal control taken away and retaking that through tattoos can be a powerful experience,” said Dr. Andrea Bonior, clinical psychologist, Georgetown University.

Mental health experts say this new trend in tattooing can be an extremely effective therapy.

“Asserting control over your own body once again and you’re creating something that feels artistic and meaningful to you,” said Dr. Bonior.

Taking back control, One stick and poke at a time.

“I’m a stronger more resilient version of myself. I wanted to put myself in control of the narrative,” said Alissa Merz, sexual assault survivor.