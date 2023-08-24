The Iowa Hawkeyes lost their starting nose tackle Noah Shannon to a suspension that will cost him his final season.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz announced that Shannon gambled on a Hawkeyes team, and while he will appeal the suspension, Shannon cannot play until it’s resolved.

Today, Ferentz didn’t hold back in stating his personal thoughts on the investigation.

“I find it highly unusual that there were two major universities affected in the whole country on this topic,” Ferentz said. “I can’t imagine these are the only two universities that have students gambling. I can’t imagine that.”

The head coach of course calling out the state of Iowa’s gambling investigation that has significantly affected Iowa and Iowa State. The Cyclones have already lost five starters, including their starting quarterback.

But Ferentz didn’t stop there.

“We probably could fill Kinnick with all the college athletes that have gambled,” Ferentz said. “I know we’re complying to the NCAA rules but I think it probably needs to be re-thought.”

“For whatever reason — we’re the lucky ones. We’re the chosen ones. We got to benefit from this whole deal,” Ferentz quipped sarcastically. “I’m not really sure what the point was.”

