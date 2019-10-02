King raises $2.8 million for Iowa’s children hospital

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It started as a joke, asking America for beer money but it ended up raising nearly $3 million for an Iowa Children’s hospital.
Just two weeks after Carson King made a sign at the Iowa/Iowa State game that was seen all over the U.S., he has raised more than $2.8 million for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
King’s Fundraiser peaked at a concert put together in just three days and held in Clive Tuesday night.
The unique Venmo fundraiser is now closed.
