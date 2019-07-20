Kids to learn about Sgt. Charles Floyd and Seaman the Newfoundland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kids will be able to learn more about Sgt. Charles Floyd and Seaman the Newfoundland, two of the most popular member of the Corps of Discovery.

On Wednesday, July 24, kids will be able to participate in two hands-on activities at the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

Starting at 10 a.m. there will be campfire stories with a story about a Newfoundland dog. After the story, the kids will make their own ‘Newfi ears’.

At 11 a.m. the Junior Explorers will learn about Charles Floyd who was a sergeant on the Lewis and Clark expedition. They will learn about his life and the illness he contracted on the trail. They will also learn about the construction fo the Floyd Monument, in his honor, and make their own 15-inch version.

Admission and all the materials used during this event will be free.

For more information on this event, call Sara Olsen at 712-224-5242 or click here.