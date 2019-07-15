Kids prepare to show off projects at Sioux County Youth Fair

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Kids in Sioux County have been preparing for over six months for the Sioux County Youth Fair.

Some kids show pigs, chickens bunnies and more, but not every ribbon is for animals.

“I’m making a tic-tac-toe board for my brother and me to do at sporting events,” 5th grader Kolby Oldenkamp said.

Organizers say every year they can see the effort kids put into their projects and livestock.

“This is their chance to show everyone what they have been working on, and this really is a great experience for them to be able to have a whole week dedicated to all of their hard work,” Katie Leusink, County Youth Coordinator for ISU Extension and Outreach.

For the kids, the lessons learned take them way beyond the county fair.

“It grows leadership abilities that in the workplace are beautiful. In the agricultural industry, it’s giving some students that have lived in town their whole life or had any access to agriculture, it’s getting them interested in agriculture then they move onto college and become veterinarians or get into the ag industry in many different ways,”

Freshman Paityn Brummel said her project has helped her find out exactly what she wants to do with her future.

“My favorite breed in the French lap, so I want to be like my breeder friend and have a whole bunch of those probably,” Paityn said.

Even though this week is expected to be hot, kids coming into the fair are in good spirits to begin sharing their months of work.