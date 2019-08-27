Kids fun run to help local seniors planning for college

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kids all over Siouxland are back in school and an upcoming event aims to help some seniors planning for college.

John Gille from Elk Point was in studio to talk about ‘Get to the Point Race fro Scholarship Fund’ timed half and 5K fun run for kids. It’s going on Saturday, September 21, in Elk Point.

All proceeds support the Clay-Union Foundation, Inc., it’s a scholarship and community fund. All proceeds help support community service scholarships at three local schools. We also donate to the backpack program in two schools.

Get registered by September 6 for a t-shirt. To register, click here.