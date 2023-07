SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and robbery is now in jail after being released from the hospital.

Cody Desersa was arrested for assault and drug possession as well as other warrants.

Last week, police found him in the trunk of a vehicle. He was having a medical issue and was taken to the hospital.

Officers say there was a small amount of meth found in the car. Police say there will likely be more charges filed.