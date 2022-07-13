SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This year’s keynote speaker for the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce’s 36th Annual dinner has been announced.

“I am so excited to join the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce in Sioux City on September 22,” said the guest speaker.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed in a video that he will be at the annual dinner.

Board chair Brian Chrichton said Pompeo’s record service is one that’s of unparalleled dedication and patriotism.

The annual dinner will take place at the Sioux City Convention Center on September 22.