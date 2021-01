Kentucky detectives in Breonna Taylor case face termination

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ceremoniously signed a statewide ban on the use of no-knock search warrants. The law is named after Taylor, a Kentucky woman who was fatally shot when Louisville police broke down her door in the middle of the night. “Breonna’s Law” is the first such law enacted by a state since Taylor was killed in March 2020. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police detective facing termination in connection with his role in the raid that left Breonna Taylor dead has met with his police chief.

Detectives Myles Cosgrove and Joshua Jaynes received notice last week from Louisville Police Interim Chief Yvette Gentry that she intends to fire them.

Both were scheduled to appear for termination hearings Monday.

A statement from Jaynes’ attorneys said that he met with Gentry to explain his perspective surrounding the investigation and is awaiting Gentry’s decision.

Cosgrove’s attorney did not reply to a message seeking information about his status on Monday.

Taylor, a Black woman, was killed March 13 by police executing a narcotics search warrant.