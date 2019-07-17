Keeping workers safe in excessive heat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The excessive heat warning continues to impact Siouxland, especially those who have to work outdoors.

With our heat index reaching triple digits, spending any period of time outside can turn dangerous.

From lifeguards to fast-food workers, folks who are outside for their jobs face the risk of heat-related illnesses. The best way to prevent these is to stay hydrated, even before you go outside, and taking regular breaks in a cool environment.

Chick-fil-A General manager Thom Moore spoke with KCAU 9 on their strategies to keep those outside safe.

“We have quite a few employees who would rather be out in the sun. Even with that, we want to make sure they’re cool and have what they need. It’s totally appreciative of the employees absolutely,” Moore said.

It’s also important for folks working outside today to wear sunscreen to protect themselves from the sun’s harmful rays.