Keeping loved ones safe in the hot summer heat

If you’ve spent any time outdoors lately, then you know it’s hot. For elderly people and young children, dealing with the summer heat can be a bigger problem than for most.

A lot of people spend the winter months eagerly awaiting this time of year.

Some of those people enjoying the park on nice summer days. However, if your family has small children and older adults, they could be spending to much time outdoors this summer. They need to be taking time out of the sun to cool down and hydrate.

“So we make sure our kids are drinking plenty of water,” said Sioux City parent Paul Koson.

Koson is a father of three very active kids.

“Constantly making sure, “hey drink your water” even if you’re not thirsty you still need to replenish those fluids,” said Koson.

It’s a lesson many parents are teaching their children.

Young children struggle to regulate their body temperature, one local daycare is limiting the kid’s time outside during the hot summer months.

“When we go outside for maybe ten or fifteen minutes then we get out kiddos right back inside and everybody gets drinks and everybody cools down and we stay in for the day,” said Laurie Roethler the Director at Apple Tree Daycare.

Heat-related illnesses are preventable, especially for young kids and active, elderly adults.

The YMCA wants those adults to keep moving, but without overheating.

“So in the spaces that we have classes some of them, we are able to control the air condition which is great we also have fans in the other studios where we don’t. We also build in our classes where we plan to stop and have people take water breaks,” said Jacque Perez the YMCA Wellness Director.

“I kinda want to model it as well, I always have water on me and the kids see me doing and they wanna be like dad and do the same so you kinda just have to model it for your children as well, ” said Koson.

When outside on a day like today staying hydrated, limiting time out in the sun, and above all taking time too cool your body down will help you and your loved stay healthy.