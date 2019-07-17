Keep your air conditioning unit running in the heat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The hot weather might have you cranking up the air conditioner at home, but if you’re not careful, that could also bump up your energy bill.

To help keep your bill reasonable, make sure to put in a clean filter.

Turning the thermostat up a couple of degrees when you leave and at night is a better strategy than turning the air off altogether, and of course, yearly maintenance is always a good idea.

“It’s really important. We know that most of our emergency calls are because of lack of maintenance; I would say 70 to 80 percent. So that maintenance prevents problems, and it makes sure your system is operating efficiently and keeps those utility bills down as well,” said Bruce Kalin, the president of Kalin’s Indoor Comfort.

Another thing to keep in mind is if you’re hosting any summertime parties, kick up the A/C unit before people arrive.

If you don’t, you run the risk of overworking your unit to make up for the extra body heat inside your home.