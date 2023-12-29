SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the new year of 2024 swiftly approaching, KCAU 9 wanted to take a look back at some of the events that happened during 2023.

KCAU 9 reporter Tyler Euchner takes us for a walk through some of the events that happened during the second half of the year.

July

In early July, thousands of people made their way to Grandview Park for Saturday in the Park. The 32nd edition of the free music series featured local bands, national rising stars, and “Earth, Wind & Fire” as the headliner.

The live concert wasn’t the only large event that brought people into Sioux City. The 50th annual RAGBRAI went back to the original route bikers took when the event first started. Thousands of cyclists from around the world started in Sioux City and rode all the way to Davenport, Iowa, a total journey of more than 500 miles.

August

In mid-August, a train derailed in North Sioux City, collapsing the bridge around Military Road and Main Street. A total of 16 railcars were off the tracks.

“Told us normally what happens is something malfunctions, the car starts, derailing, and the process that will destroy the bridge cause the engine is still pulling the cars and they’re flipped sideways now, and they shouldn’t be so then that destroys things,” Jason Westcott with Union County Emergency Management said.

An unusual discovery that got the attention of national news outlets also happened in August. A six-foot-long Columbian red-tailed boa constrictor was found in a shopping cart at the Target in Sioux City. The snake was named “Target” pronounced “Tar-Zhay” and was adopted by Professor Dan Fogell with Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“We’ll probably use him for outreach,” Fogell said. “We always like to have some big snakes for kids to come handle.”

September

At the beginning of September, a routine traffic stop escalated into a standoff with police. An officer attempted to stop a car, but the person drove away, crashing into four parked cars and fleeing into a local residence at the 1700 block of Ingleside Avenue. Police identified Antonio Rockwood, 25, as the suspect. Rockwood was arrested by police after a few hours.

The Woodbury County Jail was expected to be completed on September 14, however, several setbacks meant that the date had to be pushed back. The completion date for the new jail was set to be April 9, 2024. The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors said that they had no communication with the LEC about the delays.

“It is a frustration of the board just because we want to do the most we can. We created not only the LEC authority but the very project itself. And to allow it to happen we had to give up a lot of authority. It’s built for one administration of simpler things, I think,” Woodbury County Supervisor Matthew Ung said.

October

In October, a 911 call in a small town in Iowa escalated to a several-hour standoff with law enforcement. Four miles north of Hornick, Iowa, several police departments tried to negotiate a peaceful surrender from 44-year-old Walter Sulsberger. Sulsberger allegedly fired multiple shots at officials and law enforcement returned fire, killing. Police later found his father dead as well.

November

In November, the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, Kim Taylor, was found guilty in federal court on 52 counts of voter fraud. Taylor faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for each count. A sentencing date has yet to be set. Due to Kim Taylor being found guilty, several members of the community asked for Jeremy Taylor to step down from his position on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Instead, Jeremy Taylor stepped down from his position as vice-chair of the Board of Supervisors and plans to serve the rest of his term as a county supervisor.

“I’m appreciative of the process that is in the hands of the people, as it always should be, not the auditor or the board majority but I respect each of of your opinions. So I will continue to work hard in my elected office,” Taylor said.

Also in November, the search for a missing Wall Lake man began. David Schultz, 52, was running a delivery of hogs to Sac City, but never arrived. Police found his truck the next day on the road, still loaded, at the intersection of 190th Street and Union Avenue. Schultz was nowhere in sight. The search for the missing father and husband is still ongoing.

“None of the scenarios make sense, like, if someone took him, why wouldn’t they have taken his money too? He had a wallet full of cash, he carries cash, he doesn’t like to use a debit card. So, I don’t know, plus where would he go without his coat, like, it was cold,” David’s wife Sarah said.

The end of 2023 had many notable events. On Thursday, we dove into what happened in Siouxland during the first half of the year. The first half of our Year in Review recap is available here.