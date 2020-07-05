Kanye West tweets intent to run for president

News
Posted: / Updated:

(AP) – The 2020 presidential race may have just gotten a new twist.

Rapper Kanye West tweeted what seems to be an intention to run for United States president in the fall of 2020.

The rapper/entrepreneur wrote on social media on July 4 that “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for President of the United States. (U.S. Flag emoji)  #2020VISION.”

Wife Kim Kardashian West retweeted it in a show of support.

West had talked before about running for office in 2024 during Fast Company’s Innovation Festival last year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss