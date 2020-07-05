Kanye West tweets intent to run for president

(AP) – The 2020 presidential race may have just gotten a new twist.

Rapper Kanye West tweeted what seems to be an intention to run for United States president in the fall of 2020.

The rapper/entrepreneur wrote on social media on July 4 that “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for President of the United States. (U.S. Flag emoji) #2020VISION.”

Wife Kim Kardashian West retweeted it in a show of support.

West had talked before about running for office in 2024 during Fast Company’s Innovation Festival last year.