Kansas officer resigns after making up coffee cup incident

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – In a joint press conference with McDonald’s Monday night, the police chief of Herington, Kansas, said the coffee cup incident was a hoax.

Chief Brian Hornaday said McDonald’s didn’t have anything to do with writing obscenities on an officer’s coffee, and that it was “fabricated by a police officer no longer employed with the agency.”

The officer in question said they went to the McDonald’s in Junction City on his way to work, ordered a coffee and discovered that someone had written ‘f***ing pig’ on the side of it.

The owner of the Junction City McDonald’s later said they have video showing it wasn’t their employee and provided the police department with it.

“Now, this is absolutely a black eye on law enforcement,” Hornaday said.

The officer, who won’t be identified since it is a “personnel matter,” told the chief it was meant to be a joke. Hornaday said the officer was with the department for two months and was a Military Police Officer in the United States Army before that.