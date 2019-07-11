Jury convicts Aubrey Trail of killing Sydney Loofe

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been convicted of killing a 24-year-old Lincoln woman and could now face the death penalty.

A jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon and in less than three hours agreed to convict 52-year-old Aubrey Trail of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Sidney Loofe. Trail also was found guilty of criminal conspiracy to commit murder.

Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, were both charged with first-degree murder. Loofe’s body parts were found in 14 pieces in ditches along a state highway, weeks after her November 2017 disappearance.

Trail had maintained Loofe’s death happened accidentally during rough sex. Trail says he made up stories, including one about killing 14 other people, to throw investigators off track.

On Thursday, a second phase of the trial will begin to determine if Trail’s action qualify for the death penalty.

Boswell is awaiting trial.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson gave a statement after the decision.