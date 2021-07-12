July 12 AM: Sunshine, pleasant temperatures return ahead of mid-week storm chances

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunshine with pleasant temperatures hovering in the 80’s return to Siouxland ahead of mid-week storm chances.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 50s across the area.

Winds are very light, with a majority of the area feeling calm conditions with the remainder of the area seeing winds from the northeast up to 5 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it has been a rather clear and quiet night in Siouxland with mild temperatures and fairly calm conditions.

Despite not seeing many clouds overnight and this morning, we are dealing with thick, patchy fog in portions of the area. Visibility is greatly reduced to under a mile here in the metro area and in Le Mars, under 2 miles in Spencer, and the remainder of the area ranging between 4 miles and 10 miles of visibility. Remember to slow down, take your time, and drive with your headlights on but not your brights/ high beams as those make the fog appear thicker, which in turn can further reduce your visibility, along with the visibility of others around you on the road.

It may be foggy and mild now this morning, but this afternoon will be pleasant and sunny with forecast highs projected to hover in the low to mid 80’s across the area.

