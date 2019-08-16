Joy Event to bring laughter to the community

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An event next week is meant to help fill people lives with laughter and joy.

The Philanthropic Educational Organization, or PEO, will be hosting the Joy Event with author Joy Johnson Brown next Thursday at the Cottonwood Inn and Conference Center in South Sioux City.

The event is for community fun and fellowship in adults of all ages. Funds from the event will go towards a scholarship.

Joy Johnson Brown was a grief counselor for children. After writing and editing many books on the subject, she switched hears to now help people laugh with her book series Burnt Out Old Broads.

Marci Broyhill with PEO was in the studio to talk more about the event.