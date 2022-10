SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Legendary rock band Journey’s 50th Anniversary tour will be making a stop in Sioux Falls next spring.

According to a press release, the JOURNEY Freedom Tour 2023 starts on February 4. The band will be in Sioux Falls on Friday, March 24.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m.