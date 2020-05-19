Journalist who donated plasma for COVID-19 treatment meets recovered recipient

(ABC News) – With no vaccine yet available, it has been experimental treatments that have been aiding in saving the lives of COVID-19 patients. One study from the Mayo Clinic finds that transfusions of recovered patients’ blood plasma into sick patients is helping.

ABC News journalist Kaylee Hartung donated her blood plasma after recovering from the coronavirus and was able to trace her donation to Daniel Macias.

“The doctors told us my dad had 20% chance of living,” Macias’ daughter Giselle Aguirre said.

After recovering with the help of Hartung’s plasma, a parade of familiar faces cheered Macias on, including Hartung who met him face-to-face for the first time.

A nurse who treated Macias said that he started doing better the day after receiving the transfusion.

On top of promising treatments, there is also news of a promising vaccine. American biotech company Moderna announced that in phase one of a clinical trial, the first one involving human test subjects in the U.S., it’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced antibodies that could “neutralize” the novel coronavirus, and so far appears to do so safely.

Moderna’s CEO said they “could not be happier about this interim data.”

The company won the U.S. Health Agency’s “fast track” label to speed up the regulatory review last week. Phase 2 and 3 of the trial are due to take place this summer.