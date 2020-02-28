Join GCCW on the “Road To Pensacon 2020”

Pensacon is the premiere comic book and pop culture convention serving Pensacola and the Gulf Coast. Each year, The Gulf Coast CW has a fantastic time meeting with other local fans and incredible celebrity guests. We like to share our excitement leading up to the big weekend with viewers, too!

Join us over in our Road to Pensacon 2020 Facebook community to spill your weekend plans for the convention, showcase your cosplay pics and geek out over all things #Pensacon2020!! 🎉😁⚡️🎮🥳

Tori Blackmon will also be hosting the first ever GCCW online digital show, Road to Pensacon. It will air on GulfCoastCW.com on Friday, February 28 starting at 1pm right as the doors open for Pensacon! (Click here to RSVP to the Road to Pensacon Facebook event.)

We encourage you to use the Road to Pensacon 2020 group to submit your own questions for the show and let us know who you want to see interviewed! 🎥🎙🎞

So far, GCCW is looking forward to seeing a few familiar faces that have appeared on our favorite CW shows, such as: Nick Zano (DC’s Legends), Matt Ryan (Constantine/Arrow), Alex Kingston (Arrow), and Tony Isabella (Black Lightning Comic Writer).

You can participate in the chat by submitting your questions to the Road to Pensacon 2020 Facebook community or by emailing them to vblackmon@wkrg.com

Pensacon Founder, Mike Ensley and Marketing/Media Director, Julio Diaz preview the upcoming “Pensacon” event on WKRG’s Mark Your Calendar with John Nodar.

Keep checking our site and group for new information about Pensacon and to stay up-to-date about GCCW as we get closer to the event. The Gulf Coast CW will be giving away one last pair of tickets, something you definitely don’t want to miss out on!

Pensacon 2019

Pensacon 2018

Pensacon 2018

Supergirl and Arrow at Pensacon 2018

Pensacon 2018

Tori B. and Matt Ryan at Pensacon 2017

Tickets are still available to purchase on Pensacon.com

The event will take place from Friday, February 28 to Sunday, March 1, 2020. The primary convention venue, the Pensacola Bay Center, is where ticketing, celebrity autographs and photo ops, and the vendor floor will be located.

John Wesley Shipp and Tori B. pose with friends at Pensacon 2019.

Other official venues include the Pensacola Grand Hotel (across the street from the Bay Center), the Saenger Theatre, the Rex Theatre, and the Pensacola Little Theatre, among others. Most official events and activities will take place from 1-8pm (on Friday) and 10am-6pm (on Saturday and Sunday). See the Venues page for specific venue hours and other details, and make sure you have the official Pensacon app on your smartphone during the convention. More information available on the Pensacon website and social media pages.

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more CW event news and first-looks at fresh CW show content.

