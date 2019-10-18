Johnson & Johnson voluntarily recalls a single lot of Baby Powder in the US

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (JJCI) announced Friday morning that they are voluntarily recalling a single lot of its Johnson’s Baby Powder in response to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) test indicating trace amounts of asbestos in samples from a single bottle purchased from an online retailer.

The FDA test indicated that there were sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination (no more than 0.00002%). Despite the numbers being reported as low as they are, JJCI is in full cooperation and collaboration with the FDA for this voluntary recall of Lot #22318RB of Johnson’s Baby Powder, from which the samples were taken from.

JJCI has immediately initiated a rigorous, thorough investigation into this matter, and is working with the FDA to determine the integrity of the tested sample and the validity of the test results.

At this early stage of the investigation, JJCI:

Cannot confirm or cross-contamination of the sample caused a false positive.

Cannot confirm whether the sample was taken from a bottle with an intact seal of whether the sample was prepared in a controlled environment.

Cannot confirm whether the tested product is authentic or counterfeit.

JJCI has a rigorous testing standard in place to ensure its cosmetic talc is safe and years of testing, including the FDA’s own testing on prior occasions, and as recently as last month, found no asbestos.

They have performed thousands of tests over the past 40 years repeatedly to confirm that their consumer talc products do not contain asbestos.

Their talc powder comes from ore sources confirmed to meet their stringent specifications that exceed industry standards.

“Not only do we and our suppliers routinely test to ensure our talc does not contain asbestos, our talc has also been tested and confirmed to be asbestos-free by a range of independent laboratories, universities, and global health authorities,” JJCI said in a statement.

For 133 years, the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies has been committed to putting the needs and well-being of the people they serve first, and they will continue to do so.

If you or someone you provide care for owns a bottle of Johnson’s Baby Powder Low #22318RB, you are advised to discontinue use of the product.

For refund information, contact the Johnson & Johnson Consumer Care Center by visiting their website or by calling +1 (866) 565-2229.