John Delany gives his stance on gun control

SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- A trio of democratic presidential candidates are crisscrossing Siouxland this week and a big topic of discussion for each is gun control in the U.S.

With the loss of more than 30 people still fresh in many peoples minds, gun control was a key topic at John Delaney campaign event.

Delaney sharing his views with people in Sac City Wednesday afternoon on how to stop gun violence in the U.S. Many Siouxlanders eager to hear some solutions on how to prevent future gun violence.

“Legislation passed so that people registered before getting guns and our vetted before they get anything,” said Jan Watson a Sac community member.

Delaney says part of his solution to prevent gun violence is to create limitations on assault weapons. He also said no matter who the president is, these issues will have to be dealt with by passing some kind of legislation at the federal level.

” So I think the next president has to be a leader unify the country appeal, to our better angels, remind us United we stand divided we fall, but I think that president also has to figure out how to get stuff done. Because we need to pass laws to fix health care, lower drug prices, build infrastructure, create jobs and to Deal with gun safety,” said Delaney.

Delaney also sharing those campaign goals at another town hall in Spencer Iowa on Wednesday. He is not alone in his stance on gun control, many democratic presidential candidates are calling for Congress to enact stricter gun laws.





