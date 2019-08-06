J.D. Scholten announces congressional bid

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The former professional baseball player is once again stepping up to the plate. J.D. Scholten is running a second time for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

It was a loud and proud crowd Monday, as Scholten made his announcement on a truck bed, in front of his Sioux City Sioux RV to dozens of supporters. The 4th District is currently held by long-time incumbent Steve King. The two faced off last November for the seat in DC. King just narrowly beating Scholten by three points. This time around though, Scholten says his mindset has shifted.

“Last time we hoped to win and this time we expected to win, it’s that simple. just look at how many people are here today compared to where I was 2 years ago. We’re much farther along,” said J.D. Scholten, a democratic candidate for the Iowa 4th Congressionitional District.

Currently, Scholten is the only Democrat to enter the race and has earned the support of many local democrats here in Siouxland.

“I never got rid of the shirt because I knew he was going to run again I am supporting him because gun violence in this country is insane and he has a level head and I think he would be good for us,” said Amy Konda, a Scholten supporter.

Ready to get things started, Scholten will be kicking off his campaign tour this week in Winnebago, holding rallies in Sioux City and Ames, as well as visiting the Iowa State Fair Thursday.

Scholten is currently running unopposed for the democrats, but moving to the other side of the aisle. Long-time Republican incumbent, Steve King has drawn multiple primary challengers.

One opponent is State Senator Randy Feenstra, who is already raising more money than King. Another is Bret Richards of Irwin, an Army veteran, educator and former businessman. And lastly, is Sioux City’s own Jeremy Taylor, who currently serves as a Woodbury County Supervisor.

Steve King has held Iowa’s 4th Congressional District seat since 2002. We’ll see if he can continue his streak in 2020. The primary election will be held on June 2nd.