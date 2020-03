AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – People’s first job is usually memorable, and that’s especially true for a political science senior at Iowa State University who’s first job is at the White House.

Anthony Labruna, 22, has been hired as the deputy liaison at the Department of Commerce.

The position includes finding qualified candidates for vacancies in the department.

Labruna has worked for the Trump Campaign and is a clerk for an Iowa state representative.

He is expected to graduate from ISU this May.