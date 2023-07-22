SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Speed bumps can be a bit of a double-edged sword, as they can be a hindrance to the average driver, but they may also be what stops a speeder from hitting the gas and booking it through the neighborhood with no regard for other people’s safety.

For neighbors with safety in mind, it might seem like a good idea to install speed bumps of their own in their street. But is that even legal to do in Sioux City, Iowa?

The short answer, according to Sioux City Engineer Gordon Phair, is no.

Phair said residents absolutely cannot install anything in the roadway including speed bumps or humps or cones or signs, as doing so is dangerous to drivers and pedestrians. He said emergency vehicles and snowplows are very good reasons to not do this sort of thing as they would tear them out of the street immediately.

While the speed bumps themselves are legal, Phair clarified only the city is allowed to install and maintain them, but the city chooses not to do so because they are hazardous to snow plows and other city vehicles.

However, Phair mentioned speed bumps can be installed on private property.

Below is additional information from Phair on speed bumps and humps:

The question arose as residents of O’Fallon, Missouri, began installing speed bumps on their streets to stop people from speeding through their community. This happened after residents asked city officials to install a stop sign on an older subdivision with no sidewalks, but their request was denied with the city citing a lack of traffic.