Iowa’s lawmakers are prioritizing what to expect in 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa lawmakers are laying out their priorities for the new session that gets underway in under a week.

At a legislative forum Tuesday, the governor and lawmakers from both parties hinted at what to expect in the fourth year of Republican control of all three branches.

While there are a few bipartisan issues like childcare, tax policies have Iowa politicians divided.

Governor Reynolds is continuing to push for a constitutional amendment that would automatically restore the voting rights of convicted felons after they serve their time.

Governor Reynolds will offer her condition of the state address to the Iowa legislature on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday is also the same day South Dakota lawmakers return to Pierre.