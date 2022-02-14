IOWA – The latest numbers reported from the Iowa Department of Health continue to show improvements in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state.

Over the last seven days, the IDPH has confirmed 8,370 positive tests of coronavirus. Prior to this update, the seven-day rolling total hadn’t been below 10,000 since December of 2021.

The 14-day positivity rate has fallen from 13.9% on Friday to 12.4%. These numbers do not include the results of at-home tests.

The number of COVID-19 patients that are hospitalized is at its lowest since September. There are currently 463 patients in Iowa hospitals with the virus and 80 of them are being treated in intensive care.

The number of long-term care facilities that are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19 has decreased from 114 on Friday to 106.

According to IDPH, 71.5% of Iowans age 18 and older have been fully vaccinated against the virus.