Iowans weigh in on new sports betting system

Iowans weighed in on the state’s new sports betting system in Des Moines.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission released their proposed guidelines for sports betting in Iowa.

The public was able to give feedback on the new rules before they are finalized. Commissioners are being asked to find a balance in the rules, with other states that already have sports betting.

“For an Iowan to be able to play in a fantasy sports contest, with those players in other states, the rules that aplly to them have to apply to other players in the 45 other states, the 45 jurisdictions where fantasy sports contests are authorized,” said fantasy sports betting lobbyist Christopher Rants.

The commission is expected to vote on the rules on July 30. If there are no delays, sports betting will be in place when the 2019 college football season kicksoff.