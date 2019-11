DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) –

Family, friends, and community members gathered to say goodbye Wednesday morning to a man who leaves a lasting legacy on the State of Iowa.



Iowa Chief Justice Mark Cady died last week at the age of 66 after having a heart attack while out for a walk.

A large crowd gathered on Drake University’s campus in Des Moines for the public service.

Cady, of Ft. Dodge, was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 1998 and named chief justice in 2011.